COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia has banned all international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj this year as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths. 

Only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part, BBC reports.

There are fears that Hajj might be cancelled altogether.

So far, only citizens from countries around the world, who are already resident in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to attend this year.

The authorities say this is the only way they will be able to make plans for social distancing that will keep people safe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free –NCDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Former Oyo Governor Ajimobi's Health Condition Worsens After Days In Coma, Now On Life Support Machine
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Edo Government Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Governor Suspends Reopening Of Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mamman Daura's In-law, Abdullahi Moukhtar, Is One Of Three Abba Kyari’s Staff Infected With Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Government Summons Ghanian Diplomat Over Demolition Of High Commission, Demands Explanation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad