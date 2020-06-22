COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj

Saudi Arabia has banned all international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj this year as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths.

Only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part, BBC reports.

There are fears that Hajj might be cancelled altogether.

So far, only citizens from countries around the world, who are already resident in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to attend this year.

The authorities say this is the only way they will be able to make plans for social distancing that will keep people safe.