Ekiti PDP Tells Governor Fayemi To Refund Over N100m Collected From Job Seekers During Recruitment Exercise

The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded an immediate refund of the over N100m collected from job seekers last year August under the pretence of giving them jobs.

The PDP said despite the fact that Governor Kayode Fayemi sacked over 3,500 workers in the state's public service as well as the Ekiti State University and Teaching Hospital, he had refused to employ anyone since last year August after employment forms were sold to over 100,000 job seekers.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, said, "It appears the recruitment exercise done by the State Universal Basic Education Board, Teaching Service Commission and Civil Service Commission has turned out to be scam, the over N100 million fraudulently collected from job seekers by the state government must be refunded.

"With his anti-people policies, Governor Fayemi has no doubt remained the greatest pain in the neck of Ekiti and its people. Kayode Fayemi

"Since 1999, the only time recruitments were made into Ekiti State public service was during PDP governments.

"Painfully, during Fayemi's first tenure as governor, workers were sacked while no single recruitment was made. Those who were not sacked were demoted, using various untenable excuses and tactics including a competency test which was rejected by teachers.

"In this his second tenure, Fayemi has not only lived up to his incompetence by first sacking over 2,000 workers employed in 2018 by the PDP government of Ayodele Fayose, and later over 1,500 workers of the state university that were employed in 2016 and 2017, and defrauded over 100,000 unemployed Ekiti youth with fake recruitment exercise.

"It is now 10 months that these unemployed youth were made to pay N1,080 each for employment form with other undisclosed payments yet no single person has been employed and nothing has been said by the government.

"Our demand as a responsible opposition party and on behalf of the unemployed is that since it has become obvious that no employment will be made by the All Progressives Congress government of Governor Fayemi, money collected from the poor job seekers must be refunded."