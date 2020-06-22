Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC

Former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress.

Adjoto tendered his resignation to the Edo State APC chapter, adding that his action was in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC constitution.

“My resignation takes immediate effect," he said.

He added that he took the decision after deeply consulting with his conscience, family, friends and supporters.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Adjoto disclosed that he was leaving the APC because it was necessary for him to do so.