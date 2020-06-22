Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer

An official press statement by Ezekwesili’s spokesperson and publicist, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Mrs Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 78.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

A former presidential candidate and Minister of Education in Nigeria, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Mrs Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

An official press statement by Ezekwesili’s spokesperson and publicist, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Mrs Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 78.

A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988. 

Born on April 18, 1942, Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

