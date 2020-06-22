Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, Attacks President Buhari's Government Over Killings In North, Calls For Sack Of Service Chiefs

“...you have given these people more money, yet we continue to lose more lives.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has while lamenting the persistent killings in Nigeria's Northern region described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the worst in the country's history.

Dalung, in a trending video on his verified Facebook page, decried how innocent citizens were being killed across the Northern region despite huge security expenditure.

He reminded President Buhari that more Nigerians residing in the North were being killed under his watch than at any time other time in history.  Solomon Dalong

Speaking in Hausa language, Dalung, who served as a minister under Buhari from 2015 to 2019, described the regime as a failure.

He criticised the President for allegedly allowing security operatives to plunder the nation's treasury without commensurate results.

He said, "Mr President, you have given these people more money, yet we continue to lose more lives.

"These people are only enriching themselves with public money Mr President.

"Sadly, you have once mentioned that they were disobeying your orders; I mean orders of the Commander-In-Chief, so why are you still tolerating them?

"Mr President, it's high time you let go of them because their continued stay is only rubbishing your administration.

"I'm not a prophet but I can predict (that) if no action is taken on these traitors within your government, you'll bitterly regret it by 2021.

"From Borno to Kwara and from Plateau to Sokoto, human life has become cheaper than that of a chicken.

"Take for example, how innocent souls are perishing, and needlessly so, in your own home state of Katsina."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks APC Secretariat In Abuja As Group Calls For Dissolution of National Working Committee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Condemns Police Involvement In Politics
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Northern Youth Warn Politicians To Stop Destabilising Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Hiker Dies After Falling From Abuja Mountain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Over N3bn Pension Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks APC Secretariat In Abuja As Group Calls For Dissolution of National Working Committee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mrs Sowore By Agena Bob Ande
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Condemns Police Involvement In Politics
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad