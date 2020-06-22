Insecurity: Odumakin, YCE Chieftain Call For Immediate Sack Of Service Chiefs

Yinka Odumakin, Secretary-General of Afenifere; and the General Secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide, have faulted Northern youths, under the aegis of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, for saying the North would occupy the presidency beyond 2023.

The two Yoruba leaders, in separate interviews with SaharaReporters, also called for the immediate sack of service chiefs due to their inability to end the growing insecurity in the country.

Odumakin described the claim as one capable of leading to the break-up of the country.

"That kind of statement does not make sense and for a section of the country to say that they want to rule for perpetuity, they are advocating a breakup of the country. People who think deeply should not make such statements," he said.

On his part, Olajide stated that only true federalism would revive the country.

"Nigeria is collapsing, so there is no joy in being the president anyway. The current president is not in charge, he is confused and you can see a lot of things happening in the country. The presidency is not the issue.

"What we are clamouring for is a restructured country to achieve true federalism where every part of the country would accept responsibility for deploying its resources and programmes. Nigeria is virtually on its knees. Security and economy are in very bad shape," Olajide stated.

Calling for the sack of the service chiefs of the country, Odumakin and Olajide noted that the security heads had failed and should be immediately relieved of their positions.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the service chiefs with competent persons within the force.

Odumakin said, "The security chiefs have never shown seriousness and I am surprised that the president is giving them another opportunity, he should fire them immediately.

"With what they have done in five years, there is no assurance that they will deliver anytime from now and people are dying daily, that cannot continue.

"There are other officers in the country who can replace them and deliver effectively. He (President Buhari) should replace them immediately. The government must re-strategise, relieve the service chiefs of their appointments right away, they have failed.

"It is not a matter of warning them anymore; to me, it is a matter of lack of seriousness. The government must attend to the welfare of the people; where the people are not happy and there are no jobs, there is bound to be insecurity.

"The devil finds a job for the idle brain. Those who don't have jobs threaten the peace of anywhere," Olajide added.