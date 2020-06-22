Nigeria’s Senate President, Lawan, Urges Security Chiefs To Sit Up As Killings Rise Across Country

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the country’s security chiefs to immediately arrest the rising insecurity in the society or be ready to be shown the exit.

Lawan made the comments after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday at the State House to discuss the security situation in the country.

Speaking with journalists after his meeting with the President, Lawan said, “I think we must tell ourselves the truth that the security situation in the country, especially in the northern part of the country, requires that we give much more resources to the security agencies.

“Those who are heading these agencies, especially the service chiefs, must sit up.

“If, after we provide some support, someone is found short of expectations, he should be shown the way out. This is because the lives of Nigerians are so precious and therefore must be more important than any other consideration.

“I believe that today, the most essential thing in government is to address the security challenges.”

“In the Senate, we believe we need to provide more resources for recruitment by the security agencies: Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, immigration, the paramilitary generally.

“We need to have more manpower or personnel and this is not something you get on a platter. Whoever wants to make an omelette will break an egg.”