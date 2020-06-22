Oba Market In Benin Gutted By Fire

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Oba Market in Benin, Edo State, has been gutted by fire.

The fire was said to have started at midnight and was still being put out as at 9:00am on Monday.

“At about 1:00hrs this morning, men of Federal Fire Service Zone K, Edo Command, turned out to combat a raging inferno at Oba Market, Ring Road, Benin City, Edo State. In attendance are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, NPDC, and UNIBEN fire service,” Federal Fire Service Zone K said in a post on Twitter. 

The cause of the fire is still not known as at the time of this report.

Saharareporters, New York

