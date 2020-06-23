Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan

Had I known, I would have asked him to do that in front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, “Mummy, Mummy”.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 23, 2020

A five-year-old boy, identified as Mujeeb Tirrimisiyu, has been macheted to death by yet-to-be-identified persons on Monday in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Saharareporters gathered that Mujeeb had gone to the back of the house in Tose area of Akinyele to relieve himself when the incident happened.

Mother of the boy killed

It was gathered that he was hit with a shovel on the head by the assailants who later escaped into the bush.

Mujeed's mother, who narrated how the incident occurred, said, “When the rain subsided, he told his older sibling that he wanted to go and defecate. The older sibling opened the back door for him to do that.

“Had I known, I would have asked him to do that in front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, “Mummy, Mummy”. His older sibling and I rushed out to the backyard but we didn’t see him initially.

“Then I checked beside the bush and found him macheted. He hadn’t died when we got there. So, people took him from my hand to take him to the hospital but he later died.”

It would be recalled that Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyiwa and Grace Oshiagwu were killed by unknown persons a few weeks ago in the local government area. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Another Female Student Raped And Stabbed To Death In Parents’ House In Ibadan 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Efforts by Saharareporters to get the reaction of the Spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, was unsuccessful.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn't Beat Her, We Only Had Misunderstanding, Man Accused of Brutalizing Pregnant Wife Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom To Free Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Pa Dariye
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Over N3bn Pension Scam
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Don’t Rely On Our Cut-off Point For Admission, JAMB Tells Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad