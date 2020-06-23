Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan

A five-year-old boy, identified as Mujeeb Tirrimisiyu, has been macheted to death by yet-to-be-identified persons on Monday in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Saharareporters gathered that Mujeeb had gone to the back of the house in Tose area of Akinyele to relieve himself when the incident happened.

Mother of the boy killed

It was gathered that he was hit with a shovel on the head by the assailants who later escaped into the bush.

Mujeed's mother, who narrated how the incident occurred, said, “When the rain subsided, he told his older sibling that he wanted to go and defecate. The older sibling opened the back door for him to do that.

“Had I known, I would have asked him to do that in front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, “Mummy, Mummy”. His older sibling and I rushed out to the backyard but we didn’t see him initially.

“Then I checked beside the bush and found him macheted. He hadn’t died when we got there. So, people took him from my hand to take him to the hospital but he later died.”

It would be recalled that Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyiwa and Grace Oshiagwu were killed by unknown persons a few weeks ago in the local government area. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Another Female Student Raped And Stabbed To Death In Parents’ House In Ibadan

Efforts by Saharareporters to get the reaction of the Spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, was unsuccessful.