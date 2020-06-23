APC May Hold Virtual NEC Meeting This Week Over Party's Crisis

SaharaReporters gathered that the meeting may be virtual and anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The Victor Giadom-led National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress seems to have concluded plans to hold a National Executive Council meeting where the crisis rocking the party will be addressed.

Sources familiar with the development told SaharaReporters that governors elected under the platform of the party and relevant officer in the Presidency are consulting with the Giadom-led NWC towards a quick resolution of the problems confronting the party.  APC

Though the specific day the NEC meeting will hold could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

A group of protesters had on Monday stormed the secretariat of the party to demand the sack of current members of National Working Committee of the APC.


 

