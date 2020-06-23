Bandits Attack Katsina Village, Abduct Two Women, Baby

A resident of the area, Mustapha Ruma, who spoke with our correspondent, said the attackers invaded the area on Tuesday with dangerous weapons.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

A group of armed bandits have attacked Karare Village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped two women and carted away cows and food items.

He said the bandits numbering about 20, stormed the village on motorbikes valuables. 

He said the bandits attacked many residents including the district head, Ciroma Ahmadu Karare, and abducted his 20-year-old daughter.

Ruma disclosed that the assailants collected the mobile phone of the district head and handed over a new Subscriber Identity Module card to him to enable them contact him for ransom negitiation.

Our correspondent also gathered that a 23-year-old woman with a little child was also abducted during the attack.

Ruma lamented the incessant attacks on Batsari LGA despite the deployment of soldiers to the area.

He said the situation had forced many residents to move out of the community to safer areas.


