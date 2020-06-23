BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians

A soldier of the Nigerian Army, Lance Corporal Martins, has been arrested after making a video blasting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country.

The soldier was arrested on the orders of Buratai, sources revealed to SaharaReporters.

According to the source, the soldier was picked by senior military officers, who said they were acting based on an "order from above". Lance Corporal Martins berated the security chiefs of Nigeria for deliberately not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

In the 12-minute video, the soldier expressed his anger at the security chiefs especially Buratai, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for not being committed to end the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

VIDEO: Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria@HQNigerianArmy @DefenceInfoNG

WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/6PNSZz5e0O pic.twitter.com/gRDXt7Jk2q — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 23, 2020

He revealed how the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.

He stated that though he might be arrested and probably killed for the video, he is ready to sacrifice himself for the country.