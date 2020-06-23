BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building

Security operatives said they were acting on orders from the above by preventing staff of the APC Secretariat, journalists and others from gaining entry into the building.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress took a new dimension on Tuesday as policemen stopped members of the National Working Committee of the party from gaining entry into the complex.

It was gathered that Victor Giadom claimed to have been implementing a court order that pronounced him the Acting Chairman of the party. 

Security operatives said they were acting on orders from the above by preventing staff of the APC Secretariat, journalists and others from gaining entry into the building. 

Additional policemen had been deployed to the area at the time of this report.

