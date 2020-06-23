BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor

The Ondo deputy governor had on Sunday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, raising concerns in the political circle in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The crisis between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took another twist on Tuesday morning when heavily armed policemen stormed the premises of the state's House of Assembly to provide cover for lawmakers plotting to impeach Ajayi. 

The Ondo deputy governor had on Sunday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, raising concerns in the political circle in the state. 

A source at the Assembly, who confirmed the situation to our correspondent, said workers at the legislative complex were currently scampering for safety.  

"We woke up to see policemen in our complex this morning manning strategic positions. I overheard one of them saying they were asked by the Commissioner of Police to stay here.  See Also Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Defects To PDP 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

"There has been plans to impeach the deputy governor since he defected to the PDP on Sunday and the presence of the policemen is to provide cover for some of the lawmakers loyal to the governor to carry out the job. 

"I have found my way out of the complex while other workers are running away in order not to be affected."

 Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly To Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor WATCH VIDEO: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly To Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Security: How Monguno Is Dragging Service Chiefs Behind By Emmanuel Okoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Haba, Akeredolu! By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Governance Beyond COVID-19: Back To Kwara By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Fires All Aides Of Deputy, Ajayi, As Plot To Impeach Him Thickens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad