BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor

The crisis between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took another twist on Tuesday morning when heavily armed policemen stormed the premises of the state's House of Assembly to provide cover for lawmakers plotting to impeach Ajayi.

The Ondo deputy governor had on Sunday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, raising concerns in the political circle in the state.

A source at the Assembly, who confirmed the situation to our correspondent, said workers at the legislative complex were currently scampering for safety.

"We woke up to see policemen in our complex this morning manning strategic positions. I overheard one of them saying they were asked by the Commissioner of Police to stay here. See Also Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Defects To PDP

"There has been plans to impeach the deputy governor since he defected to the PDP on Sunday and the presence of the policemen is to provide cover for some of the lawmakers loyal to the governor to carry out the job.

"I have found my way out of the complex while other workers are running away in order not to be affected."