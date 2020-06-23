Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries

A Federal High Court in Ekpoma, Edo State, has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party from excluding Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from participating in its gubernatorial primary election.



After a suit filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a PDP aspirant, a Federal High Court in Rivers State had restrained Obaseki from contesting Thurdays's primary on the grounds that he did not purchase the form within the stipulated time on the party's time table.



However, in another suit brought before the high court in Edo, one Felix Irioh asked that Obaseki be allowed to contest the primary on the grounds that the PDP granted him a waiver, The Cable reports.

In his ruling, J. O. Okeaya-Inneh, the judge, said, "I find in my humble view that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the orders sought as enjoined in the celebrated landmark case of Kotoye v CBN (1989), 1 NWLR PT. 98, 419 at 441.



“The balance of convenience is in favour of the 1st and 2nd applicants and there is no undue delay in bringing this application. It is in that light that I find merit in this application.”