Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary

The PDP had, last week granted a waiver to Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, to contest on its platform.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 23, 2020

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary election slated for Thursday.

According to the ruling seen by SaharaReporters, the court on Monday granted an order restraining the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi and four others from allowing Obaseki or any member of the party that have purchased forms and were not screened within the time stipulated in the timetable to contest the PDP’s primary.

The case, which was filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, an aspirant and lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency, was adjourned for motion on hearing to 24th June.

The PDP had, last week granted a waiver to Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, to contest on its platform.

The opposition party also postponed its governorship primary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 25.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governorship: PDP Extends Sale Of Nomination Forms
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Don’t Rely On Our Cut-off Point For Admission, JAMB Tells Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad