Don’t Rely On Our Cut-off Point For Admission, JAMB Tells Candidates

No uniform minimum UTME score (cut -off) for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 23, 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has advised candidates jubilating for meeting its set benchmark for admission into tertiary institutions not to rely on the cut-off point. 

JAMB said meeting its cut-off mark was not a guarantee for admission, explaining that there were other different factors for consideration for admission. 

This was contained in a weekly news bulletin released on Monday by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

It reads, “The undue attention to the so-called national minimum UTME score (UTME cut-off point), is a major source of failure of many ill-informed candidates who assumed that they have finally attained the benchmark, having achieved the so-called minimum national score or “cut off point’ for admission.

“Each institution determines and submits to JAMB its minimum UTME score; after having analyzed the UTME performances of its applicants against its available quota. Decisions at the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not reduce the minimum prescription of the institutions except the few institutions whose submitted minimum UTME- scores fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the minimum score acceptable.

“No uniform minimum UTME score (cut -off) for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.

“For long, many candidates and some members of the general public have come under the erroneous impression that there is a minimum national UTME score, which they also refer to as “cut -off point”. The truth is that there is no one particular national minimum UTME score for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.

“Similarly, in most cases, UTME score is not the sole determinant of placement of candidates into tertiary institutions. It is, therefore, double jeopardy for many candidates who swallow the popular myth that there is a uniform UTME score (cut-off) for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.” 

