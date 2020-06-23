Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo Phones President Buhari, Apologises Over Embassy Demolition —Presidency

The Nigerian Government has said that Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, had spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for the demolition of a building in the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

On Monday Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, had summoned Iva Denoo, the Ghanian Chargé d' Affaires in Nigeria to explain how yet to be identified person demolished a Nigerian diplomatic building in Ghana last Friday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Garba Shehu, spokesperson for President Buhari, said Ghana's President had apologised for the incident and ordered an investigation into the incident. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Buhari

It reads, "President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

"In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

"Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court."

See Also Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana