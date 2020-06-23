I didn't Beat Her, We Only Had Misunderstanding, Man Accused of Brutalizing Pregnant Wife Says

Bebu Abiodun, a local fisherman, accused of beating his pregnant wife at Ode-Irele in Ondo State has denied the allegation, saying it was a frame-up.

Mr Abiodun, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday, said he only had "some little misunderstanding" with his wife but that she blew it out of proportion to arouse sympathy.

He alleged that the pictures sent on the social media by his wife were old pictures when he beat her up for allegedly stealing his money without owning up to the crime.

Abiodun, who accused his wife of being a "serial thief" disclosed that she once stole his N400, 000 which he left in their bedroom that was meant for his business.

He said, "We only had some little misunderstanding and her mother came to my house and packed out her daughter's belongings without my knowledge.

"So, I did not even touch her but since her mother took her properties away, I just made up my mind that I am no longer interested in the relationship again. I know the truth will soon prevail. See Also CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy

"I feel she just wants to frame me up and for the past two days now, I don't even have the appetite to eat because people keep calling me anytime they see her pictures.”

Aderonke had repeatedly accused her husband of being a "wife-beater". She also denied the allegations of stealing her husband's money.

She said, "He has been beating me since he married me as his wife. And this is the same man I had a child for before this new pregnancy.

"You can imagine how he uses women's pictures as his display picture on social media. Is that a threat or what and now he wants me to abort the pregnancy. But now, I think it's over between us."