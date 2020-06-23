I didn't Beat Her, We Only Had Misunderstanding, Man Accused of Brutalizing Pregnant Wife Says

He alleged that the pictures sent on the social media by his wife were old pictures when he beat her up for allegedly stealing his money without owning up to the crime.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 23, 2020

Bebu Abiodun, a local fisherman, accused of beating his pregnant wife at Ode-Irele in Ondo State has denied the allegation, saying it was a frame-up.

Mr Abiodun, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday, said he only had "some little misunderstanding" with his wife but that she blew it out of proportion to arouse sympathy. 

He alleged that the pictures sent on the social media by his wife were old pictures when he beat her up for allegedly stealing his money without owning up to the crime. 

Abiodun, who accused his wife of being a "serial thief" disclosed that she once stole his N400, 000 which he  left in their bedroom that was meant for his business. 

He said, "We only had some little misunderstanding and her mother came to my house and packed out her daughter's belongings without my knowledge.

"So, I did not even touch her but since her mother took her properties away, I just made up my mind that I am no longer interested in the relationship again. I know the truth will soon prevail. See Also CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

"I feel she just wants to frame me up and for the past two days now, I don't even have the appetite to eat because people keep calling me anytime they see her pictures.” 

Aderonke had repeatedly accused her husband of being a "wife-beater". She also denied the allegations of stealing her husband's money.

She said, "He has been beating me since he married me as his wife. And this is the same man I had a child for before this new pregnancy.

"You can imagine how he uses women's pictures as his display picture on social media. Is that a threat or what and now he wants me to abort the pregnancy. But now, I think it's over between us."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom To Free Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Pa Dariye
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Over N3bn Pension Scam
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad