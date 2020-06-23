Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested

The para-military security outfit said its operatives arrested the man after thorough investigations.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a man accused of raping a three-month-old baby in Adogi Village in Nasarawa State.

He was arrested on Tuesday, the NSCDC announced via its Twitter handle.

"After a thorough intelligence gathering and investigation, the Nasarawa State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested a man Tuesday accused of raping a three-month-old baby in Adogi Village of Nasarawa State," the security outfit tweeted. 

The incident happened on May 27 when the mother woke up at night and discovered that her baby and mobile phone were missing. 

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3am and found that my baby was missing. I checked my phone which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing,” the mother narrated.

She explained that both men and women of the village went out in search of the baby on foot and motorcycles, and eventually found the child in an uncompleted building bleeding.

“She was found lying in the building with her pants kept aside. Everywhere across her private part was blood and then we rushed her to the hospital," she said.

The baby received surgical treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital as a result of the incident.

