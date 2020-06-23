Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State

Tony, SaharaReporters found out, was then brought to the base on the orders of Yilme, who oversaw his torture.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

Peter Gambo Yilme, Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, has tortured a man to death for allegedly stealing generators, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Trouble started when on June 13 some portable generator sets were stolen from the Forward Operating Base and a suspect identified as Tony was arrested over the incident. 

Tony, SaharaReporters found out, was then brought to the base on the orders of Yilme, who oversaw his torture. 

"They tied him up like a goat and beat the boy up mercilessly even after he said he didn't steal the generators. The boy was shouting helplessly, saying he was not a thief. 

"Yilme put pepper on his broken skin and locked him up in a cell where he died hours later," a source, who witnessed the dehumanisation of the young man before his eventual death, told SaharaReporters. 

"He (Yilme) is not remorseful. To him, it's like he has killed a chicken. This is not the first time he is overseeing the killing of boys in our community," the source added.

Members of the community called on the Nigerian Navy and government to investigate Yilme for the gross human rights violations he commits in the area.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn't Beat Her, We Only Had Misunderstanding, Man Accused of Brutalizing Pregnant Wife Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom To Free Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Pa Dariye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Renowned Labour Activist, Ayodele Akele, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Security: How Monguno Is Dragging Service Chiefs Behind By Emmanuel Okoye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers N250m Fraud In Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad