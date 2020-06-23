Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Fires All Aides Of Deputy, Ajayi, As Plot To Impeach Him Thickens

The plot to impeach deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, thickened on Tuesday as all aides attached to his office were sacked by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The aides affected include Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant on Photography, Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the deputy governor, and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, Special Assistant on Photography to wife of the deputy governor.

The affected aides, according to Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, are to submit all government property in their possession.

Governor Akeredolu had earlier relieved Mr Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the deputy governor, of his duties.

The latest development is not unconnected with the defection of the deputy governor from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday.

Ajayi however, maintains that he remains the deputy governor of the state despite leaving the APC.