Police Arrest Three Brothers For Impersonating Force PRO Frank Mba

The trio used a fake Facebook account and fraudulently operated bank account to defraud innocent Nigerians under the pretext that the Foundation was raising money to help vulnerable Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 23, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three brothers for running a fake bank account and Facebook page in the name of the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, to defraud innocent people. 

Emmanuel Ushie (23), Henry Ushie (30) and Matthew Ushie (28) were apprehended by the police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at their hideout in Anambra state. 

The trio was part of the 24 suspects paraded at the force headquarters in Abuja for cybercrime offences. 

Frank Mba, Force PPRO who disclosed in a statement on Monday, said the three brothers opened a bank account with his name at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to carry out their fraudulent activities. 

He identified Henry Ushie as the "gang leader" behind the online scam. 

He said the investigation revealed that Mathew Ushie had once been arrested in Ghana for using the name of the Inspector General of Police of Ghana, John Kudalor, to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaian policemen in the guise of providing an opportunity for them to attend United Nations peacekeeping mission using a fake Facebook account. 

According to him, Henry Ushie had also been arrested in 2017 for impersonating a former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, on Facebook and defrauding many innocent Nigerians. 

The statement said, "The trio used a fake Facebook account and fraudulently operated bank account to defraud innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned monies under the pretext that the Foundation was raising money to help vulnerable Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Investigations by the police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) revealed that the brothers engaged extensively and serially in such frauds and other related cybercrimes."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn't Beat Her, We Only Had Misunderstanding, Man Accused of Brutalizing Pregnant Wife Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom To Free Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Pa Dariye
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Don’t Rely On Our Cut-off Point For Admission, JAMB Tells Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad