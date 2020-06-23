Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos

The police in Lagos have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, Femi, who also allegedly killed himself.

The incident occurred at their Victory Park Estate, Lekki residence where the couple and their young children moved into about three weeks ago.

This is according to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, on Monday.

The police in the statement said the couple were found dead on Sunday at Road 5, House 16A, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan, following an information received and subsequent deployment of a team of homicide detectives to the crime scene.

It was gathered that the man allegedly bound his wife, sealed her mouth, shaved her hair and stabbed her multiple times with different knives on the head and eyes.

He thereafter, ingested poisonous substances suspected to be pesticides.

The two corpses were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

Family members revealed that the couple were in relationship for over seven years though not married but have two boys, ages three and seven.

Their relationship was described as complicated as the couple were on and off over the years.

While the man lived in Victory Point Estate, Ilasan, the woman lived in the Ogba area of Lagos.

The statement reads, “On 21/06/2020 at about 1600hrs, Ilasan Police Station received an information that a couple identified as Olamide Alli 'f' 25 years old and Chris Ndukwe 'm' 39 years old were found dead in the man's residence at road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan. A team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene.

“The woman was found lying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head. The man's mouth was foaming with whitish substance. It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with a kitchen knife and thereafter drank some poisonous substances suspected to be insecticides. Two blood stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene. The two corpses were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

“Information gathered from some family members revealed that the couple were in a relationship for over seven years, though not married, have two boys, ages 7 and 3. The relationship is described as complicated, as the couple were on and off over the years. The woman is said to have visited the man alongside her 22-year-old sister a night before the incident on his invitation. Her sister was the first to have noticed that the couple were dead and raised an alarm.

“In her statement, she was woken up by loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the kids slept in a different room. It is not yet clear what might have triggered the murder.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing.”