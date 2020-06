Respected labour leader and activist, Ayodele Akele, is dead.

A close associate of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State wing, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Akele died on Tuesday morning after succumbing to an undisclosed illness.

The late Akele was a former Secretary-General of the National Conscience Party founded by late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi.

