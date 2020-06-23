Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki

This is the time to unite all the members of the APC. Sometimes ago, somebody asked me a question; on when the problem of APC will end and I told them that every problem has an expiry date.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Edo governorship election, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to return to the party.

Ize-Iyamu appealed on Monday in Benin while addressing newsmen shortly after his emergence as the candidate of the party. 

In the party’s primaries conducted across the 18 local government areas of the state, Ize-Iyamu defeated two other aspirants to clinch the APC ticket. 

Ize-Iyamu said he deemed it necessary to appeal to the governor to retrace his step to avoid a similar mistake he (Ize-Iyamu) made when he left APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, Vanguard reports.

While commending the two other aspirants in the primaries, he said he would unite the party. 

He said, “This is the time to unite all the members of the APC. Sometimes ago, somebody asked me a question; on when the problem of APC will end and I told them that every problem has an expiry date. 

“And in my humble opinion the day we complete our primaries, that day the problem will end. So, I believe that by this process which we have just completed, the party is now on the path of full recovery. We are going to talk to everybody; we are going to bring everybody back. 

“And let me also say that I want to salute my brother, the governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki. I would like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family we have disagreements, let it not be said that this disagreement pushed him out. 

“I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I don’t want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake."

