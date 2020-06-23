Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force has said the deployment of its personnel to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja was aimed at maintaining law and order.

In a statement by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Tuesday, the police said, "The presence of police personnel at the secretariat is not to seal-up the complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.”

Mba assured that members of the APC as well as staff of the secretariat are at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses in and around the place.

The party has been embroiled in a leadership tussle following the suspension of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by a court.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building