54-year-old Man Lures, Rapes Five-year-old Girl In Mosque's Toilet In Lagos

Jimoh Kehinde, a 54-year-old man, has raped a five-year-old girl in Yaba area of Lagos State.

The man lured the girl into the toilet of a mosque where he defiled her and gave her N100 afterwards, a relative of the girl told SaharaReporters.

The relative said Kehinde attempted to escape from the community after the incident but was apprehended and taken to a police station.

"They live together in the area and he usually patronises the grandmother of the girl. He (Kehinde) lured the girl into the toilet of the mosque in Iwaya and defiled her.

"The only thing the girl could say was that he peed on her and gave her N100.

"The N100 exposed the whole thing because the grandma said the guy doesn't pay when he buys goods from her.

"The grandma asked if the N100 was payment for some of the things that he bought or he gave the girl as a gift?

"He could not explain and the money was suspicious so that led to his arrest."

It was reported that he was initially dragged to the local community leader but escaped while the matter was being resolved.

He was however, apprehended by members of the community, who took him to Sabo Police Station.

"He ( Kehinde) was caught and taken to the head of the community but he escaped.

"That made them take the matter to the police station.

"The Investigative Police Officer in charge of the matter at Sabo Police Station told the community leaders that if they don't produce the man, they will all be arrested.

"Surprisingly, they called the IPO to say they had found him and took him to the police station.

"He has since been detained and being interrogated," the relative narrated.

The family said the girl had been taken to the Women At Risk International Foundation for a medical test and assessment of damages done to her body.

They urged the police to treat the matter with utmost professionalism as they feared the police could discard the matter or treat it with levity.

"They are trying to bail Kehinde and we are afraid that the matter could die if the man was granted bail.

"We will be taking the case to the sexual violence desk of Lagos State to ensure the matter gets the right attention it needs and justice is gotten," the relative added.

There has been an increase in cases of rape in recent times, leading to a call for stiffer punishment for rapists in the country.