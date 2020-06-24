BREAKING: AAC Begins Governorship Primary In Edo

A total of two hundred and fifty (250) delegates would be participating and voting in the today's primary.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

The African Action Congress in Edo State has commenced its primary election at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. 

A total of two hundred and fifty (250) delegates would be participating and voting in the today's primary. 

Two aspirants, Hon Uyi Osunde and Hon. Edith Isokpan, would be contesting for the ticket of the party ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election. 

The National Working Committee of the AAC is led by Comrade Ken Henshaw, who is represented by Mr. Kunle Wiseman Ajayi. 

SaharaReporters also observed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are already on the ground to monitor the contest in line with the COVID-19 guildline rules. 

Resident Electoral Commissioner of the commission in Edo, Mr. Johnson Alalibo, is present at the venue.

Hafiz Lawal, the AAC Chairman in Edo, who spoke briefly with our correspondent, said the party was ready to conduct the primary in a way that would set a good template for the country's electoral process.

He said, "As you can see, it's going to be a transparent elections and the delegates are prepared for this election."

As at the time of filing this report, the two governorship aspirants are currently in a debate to convince the delegates with their different manifestos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Isokpan Wins Edo AAC Governorship Primary Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad