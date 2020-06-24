BREAKING: AAC Begins Governorship Primary In Edo

The African Action Congress in Edo State has commenced its primary election at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

A total of two hundred and fifty (250) delegates would be participating and voting in the today's primary.

Two aspirants, Hon Uyi Osunde and Hon. Edith Isokpan, would be contesting for the ticket of the party ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

The National Working Committee of the AAC is led by Comrade Ken Henshaw, who is represented by Mr. Kunle Wiseman Ajayi.

SaharaReporters also observed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are already on the ground to monitor the contest in line with the COVID-19 guildline rules.

Resident Electoral Commissioner of the commission in Edo, Mr. Johnson Alalibo, is present at the venue.

Hafiz Lawal, the AAC Chairman in Edo, who spoke briefly with our correspondent, said the party was ready to conduct the primary in a way that would set a good template for the country's electoral process.

He said, "As you can see, it's going to be a transparent elections and the delegates are prepared for this election."

As at the time of filing this report, the two governorship aspirants are currently in a debate to convince the delegates with their different manifestos.