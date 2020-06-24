BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has backed Victor Giadom, sacked Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, as Acting National Chairman of the party.

As a result, the President will be attending the National Executive Committee meeting slated for Thursday at the Aso Villa.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari was acting on the position of the law. 

He said, “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman. Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will hopefully be attended by our governors and leaders of the National Assembly.”

 

