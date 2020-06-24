BREAKING: Ondo Government Sacks Protesting Resident Doctors

The doctors had embarked on a protest to press home the demand for payment of their accumulated salaries and medical allowances.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

The Ondo State Government has sacked resident doctors, who recently protested the non-payment of their salaries and are attached to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

The sack of the doctors was contained in an internal memo obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday. 

The doctors had embarked on a protest to press home the demand for payment of their accumulated salaries and medical allowances. 

According to the memo, the doctors were given a notice till August 1, 2020 to leave the workforce.  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The doctors were also advised to seek the continuation of their residency training in other institutions of their choices. 

The document was signed by Adeeyo Babatunde, Director of Administration, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital. 

It reads, "The management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital is by this release giving a month notice to all resident doctors directly employed by this hospital that the residency training program would be suspended as from August 1, 2020.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Patients Stranded In Ondo Public Hospitals As Doctors Strike Paralyse Health Services 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

"Residents can seek continuation of their program in other institution where training program is ongoing.  

"This decision is to allow the hospital focus on service delivery in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak without distraction of agitations from resident doctors. 

"This will also allow for proper implementation of the program when it commences. 

"Residents may be considered for readmission when the program recommences in the teaching hospital."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Isokpan Wins Edo AAC Governorship Primary Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad