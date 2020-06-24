BREAKING: Ondo Government Sacks Protesting Resident Doctors

The Ondo State Government has sacked resident doctors, who recently protested the non-payment of their salaries and are attached to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

The sack of the doctors was contained in an internal memo obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

The doctors had embarked on a protest to press home the demand for payment of their accumulated salaries and medical allowances.

According to the memo, the doctors were given a notice till August 1, 2020 to leave the workforce. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The doctors were also advised to seek the continuation of their residency training in other institutions of their choices.

The document was signed by Adeeyo Babatunde, Director of Administration, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital.

It reads, "The management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital is by this release giving a month notice to all resident doctors directly employed by this hospital that the residency training program would be suspended as from August 1, 2020. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Patients Stranded In Ondo Public Hospitals As Doctors Strike Paralyse Health Services

"Residents can seek continuation of their program in other institution where training program is ongoing.

"This decision is to allow the hospital focus on service delivery in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak without distraction of agitations from resident doctors.

"This will also allow for proper implementation of the program when it commences.

"Residents may be considered for readmission when the program recommences in the teaching hospital."