How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo

Seyitan Babatayo, the lady, who accused Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better know as D'Banj of raping her, has detailed how she was illegally detained for speaking against her alleged abuser.



Babatayo said she had made a formal complaint at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command.



"Yesterday, Monday the 22nd of June, 2020, I, Ms Seyitan Babatayo, formally made a criminal complaint of rape by Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as a D’Banj at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos. This comes after unsuccessfully trying in the past to give account a detailed account of my experience at Bar Beach Police Station, Victoria Island, on June 6, 2020. That attempt was thwarted by an officer of the law at the said police barracks," her statement on Wednesday said.



Detailing a timeline of events, she said, "December 30, 2018: D'Banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep, he violated and raped me.



"3rd June, 2020: Following an online post about D'Banj saying not yo rape, I called him out on his hypocrisy, by giving a detailed account of how he raped me in 2018.



"5th June 2020: I publicly shared a document from my lawyer regarding the situation.



"6 June, 2020: I visited police station to make a formal report, but was not attended to.



"15 June, 2020: D'Banj through his legal representative published a document in response to my lawyer's document demanding N100m in damages.



"16th June, 2020: Four (4) armed policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones, other personal effects and detained me in the police cell overnight at IGP-IRT office at Harlod Shodipo, Ikeja.



"16th June, 2020: A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier raised alarm that neither they nor my lawyer's could reach me. My mom was also contacted to inform her of the ongoing situation.



"17th June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody after being made to sign to a gag order by the police. I spent the night in a location of D'Banj's team's choosing, which was not made known to the public.



"18th June, 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D'Banj and his team to retract all statement and announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.



"Since 18th June 2020, D'Banj through his team has continued to harass me with incessant calls, boasting that he (D'Banj) can buy anyone off within the justice system in Lagos."



The young lady said Mrs Akeredolu (SAN), former Attorney-General of Ogun State, has put her full weight behind her and will be providing legal support.



Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the matter.



Meanwhile, D'Banj in an Instagram post on June 22 said he was innocent.

He said, "Innocent until proven guilty. Stop the social media trial. Say no to rape and human rights violation."

