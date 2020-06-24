How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo

Babatayo said she had made a formal complaint at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

Seyitan Babatayo, the lady, who accused Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better know as D'Banj of raping her, has detailed how she was illegally detained for speaking against her alleged abuser.

Babatayo said she had made a formal complaint at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command.

"Yesterday, Monday the 22nd of June, 2020, I, Ms Seyitan Babatayo, formally made a criminal complaint of rape by Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as a D’Banj at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos. This comes after unsuccessfully trying in the past to give account a detailed account of my experience at Bar Beach Police Station, Victoria Island, on June 6, 2020. That attempt was thwarted by an officer of the law at the said police barracks," her statement on Wednesday said. 

Detailing a timeline of events, she said, "December 30, 2018: D'Banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep, he violated and raped me.

"3rd June, 2020: Following an online post about D'Banj saying not yo rape, I called him out on his hypocrisy, by giving a detailed account of how he raped me in 2018.

"5th June 2020: I publicly shared a document from my lawyer regarding the situation.

"6 June, 2020: I visited police station to make a formal report, but was not attended to.

"15 June, 2020: D'Banj through his legal representative published a document in response to my lawyer's document demanding N100m in damages.

"16th June, 2020: Four (4) armed policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones, other personal effects and detained me in the police cell overnight at IGP-IRT office at Harlod Shodipo, Ikeja.

"16th June, 2020: A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier raised alarm that neither they nor my lawyer's could reach me. My mom was also contacted to inform her of the ongoing situation.

"17th June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody after being made to sign to a gag order by the police. I spent the night in a location of D'Banj's team's choosing, which was not made known to the public.

"18th June, 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D'Banj and his team to retract all statement and announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.

"Since 18th June 2020, D'Banj through his team has continued to harass me with incessant calls, boasting that he (D'Banj) can buy anyone off within the justice system in Lagos."

The young lady said Mrs Akeredolu (SAN), former Attorney-General of Ogun State, has put her full weight behind her and will be providing legal support.

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, D'Banj in an Instagram post on June 22 said he was innocent. 

He said, "Innocent until proven guilty. Stop the social media trial. Say no to rape and human rights violation."
See Also CRIME Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Calls For Justice Grow As Five-Year-Old Kadijah Saccoh Dies After Cousin Raped Her In Sierra Leone
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Not Our Ambassador, Says United Nations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Staff Of Nisa Premier Hospital In Abuja Accuse Senior Cuban Doctor Of Racism, Say Management Refusing To Investigate Complaints
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad