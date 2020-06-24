Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead

The Kogi State House of Assembly has lost one of its members, John Abah.

He was a lawmaker representing Ibaji Constituency in the Assembly where he was serving a second term.

Abah died on Wednesday in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the death of the lawmaker.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Abah as a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress in the state whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party remain overwhelming.