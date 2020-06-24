Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead

He was a lawmaker representing Ibaji Constituency in the Assembly where he was serving a second term.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

The Kogi State House of Assembly has lost one of its members, John Abah.

Abah died on Wednesday in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness. 

Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the death of the lawmaker.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Abah as a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress in the state whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party remain overwhelming.

 

