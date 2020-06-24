Nigerian Building Demolition Reflects Pervasive Insecurity In Ghana – Ex-President Mahama

A former President of Ghana, John Mahama, says the demolition of a building at the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana is a reflection of “pervasive insecurity and lawlessness” in the country.

The Nigerian government had summoned Ghana’s Charge de affairs over the demolition of the uncompleted building which was to serve as residential accommodation of staff of the High Commission in Accra.

The incident occurred last Friday night when armed men supervised the bulldozing of the building under construction.

Investigations have been launched into the incident and security beefed up on the premises to prevent any future incident.

In a series of tweets, the NDC flagbearer said the government needed to get to the bottom of the incident.

He said, “Government needs to urgently act and get to the bottom of the demolition of structures on the premises of the Nigeria High Commission. It beats my imagination how such violent and noisy destruction could occur without our security agents picking up the signals to avert the damage.

This may just be another reflection of the pervasive insecurity and lawlessness the Government itself has visited on the once peaceful Ghana. Meanwhile, I call for calm and let’s please avoid any reprisal."