Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Not Our Ambassador, Says United Nations

D'Banj is accused of rape by Seyitan Babatayo, a matter which has prompted the order of an investigation from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

The United Nations has disassociated itself from Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo better known as D’Banj.

D'Banj is accused of rape by Seyitan Babatayo, a matter which has prompted the order of an investigation from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. 

Following the allegations against him, over 22,000 Nigerians signed a petition on Change.org as of June 24, 2020 to strip him of his supposed United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace.

In 2012, D’Banj’s publicists had claimed that the musician was the first Nigerian to be appointed a UN Youth Ambassador for Peace.

Reacting to an inquiry by PUNCH on the status of this purported ambassadorship, the UN replied saying, “I would like to confirm that the said Mr Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is not a UN Ambassador. The title was accorded to him by an obscure UN youth association which has nothing to do with the United Nations. I hope this clarifies.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Calls For Justice Grow As Five-Year-Old Kadijah Saccoh Dies After Cousin Raped Her In Sierra Leone
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Staff Of Nisa Premier Hospital In Abuja Accuse Senior Cuban Doctor Of Racism, Say Management Refusing To Investigate Complaints
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 54-year-old Man Lures, Rapes Five-year-old Girl In Mosque's Toilet In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Lay Curses On Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, After Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad