Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo, Postpones National Economic Council Meeting As APC Holds NEC On Thursday

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has postponed a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, has all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would attend the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, which Victor Giadom fixed for Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary, NEC, Olusola Idowu, announced the postponement in a memo tagged “radio message” dated June 24, 2020 and addressed to all state governors.

The message was titled: Notice of postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) meeting of the National Economic Council.

"Chairman of council, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 has been postponed,” the message read.