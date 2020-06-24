Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo, Postpones National Economic Council Meeting As APC Holds NEC On Thursday

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, has all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has postponed a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, has all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would attend the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, which Victor Giadom fixed for Thursday. 

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary, NEC, Olusola Idowu, announced the postponement in a memo tagged “radio message” dated June 24, 2020 and addressed to all state governors.

The message was titled: Notice of postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) meeting of the National Economic Council.

"Chairman of council, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 has been postponed,” the message read.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Government Sacks Protesting Resident Doctors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad