Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Accuses Police Commissioner Of Withdrawing Security Details

The feud between Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a new turn following the withdrawal of his security details.

Mr Ajayi on Wednesday raised the alarm that security details attached to him and his office were withdrawn by the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

He accused the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, whom he claimed had been working on the instructions of Governor Akeredolu, of carrying out the move.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the deputy governor alleged that there was a surreptitious move to undermine his security and put his life in danger.

The statement reads, “The Ondo State deputy governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi, wishes to raise the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, putting his life, family and staff in danger.

“This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the deputy governor hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the deputy governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the deputy governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, denied the allegations and also promised to respond fully soon.

Ajayi had on Sunday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party with his followers in his bid to contest the October governorship election.

Since his defection, he has been facing difficulties in retaining his seat as threats of impeachment swell by the day.