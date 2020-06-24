Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Accuses Police Commissioner Of Withdrawing Security Details

He accused the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, whom he claimed had been working on the instructions of Governor Akeredolu, of carrying out the move.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

The feud between Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a new turn following the withdrawal of his security details.

Mr Ajayi on Wednesday raised the alarm that security details attached to him and his office were withdrawn by the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

He accused the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, whom he claimed had been working on the instructions of Governor Akeredolu, of carrying out the move.     

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the deputy governor alleged that there was a surreptitious move to undermine his security and put his life in danger.

The statement reads, “The Ondo State deputy governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi, wishes to raise the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, putting his life, family and staff in danger.

“This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the deputy governor hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the deputy governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the deputy governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, denied the allegations and also promised to respond fully soon.

Ajayi had on Sunday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party with his followers in his bid to contest the October governorship election.

Since his defection, he has been facing difficulties in retaining his seat as threats of impeachment swell by the day.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Government Sacks Protesting Resident Doctors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Faces Disqualification As APC Crisis Prevents Submission Of Name For Party's Governorship Primary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Moves NEC Meeting To Aso Rock Villa As Giadom Gets Green Light From President Buhari Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad