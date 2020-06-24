Police Disperse Shiite With Teargas, Water Canon In Abuja During Protest

Anti-riot policemen on Wednesday in Abuja dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites with teargas and water canon during a protest.

The Shiite members were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, at Berger roundabout when armed policemen emerged and fired teargas canisters at them.

The peaceful protest, which began from Utako area, paralysed traffic and commercial activities along the axis, leaving passersby scampering for safety.

Spokesperson for the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said the movement would not be deterred in the demand for justice irrespective of the intimidation by the police.

He said, "It is high time the Buhari regime understood that their brutality cannot stop us, it only gives us more courage on what we are doing.

"Most of us are hoping to be killed in this cause, so killing cannot stop the daily free-Zakzaky protest taking place in Abuja."

