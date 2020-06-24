We're Ready For Rancour-Free Primary-- Edo AAC

The African Action Congress (AAC), Edo State chapter, has said it is prepared to conduct its primary today ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Hafiz Lawal, the AAC Chairman in Edo, disclosed this in an interview with SaharaReporters ahead of the election slated to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Lawal said the aspirants participating in the primary had shown willingness to abide by the rules guiding the party's constitution in conducting the election.

According to him, the party has already adopted the direct mode of primary to elect its candidate.

He expressed optimism that the primary would be free, fair and transparent.

He said, "We are fully prepared and I can assure that there is no cause for alarm. We have talked to the aspirants participating in the primary and it would be free and fair.

"And we are going to conduct the election in line with the laid down rules and guidelines of INEC. Ours is a party that practises what it preaches.

"Don't forget the Edo state governorship election is important to us and as a third force, we are ready to pull surprises because we would win by the majority support we are getting from Edo people.”