AAC Expresses Confidence In Winning Edo Governorship Election

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Ahead of the September 10, 2020 Edo State governorship election, the African Action Congress has expressed confidence in winning the exercise.

National Treasurer of the party, Mr Sam Ajeigbe, while speaking during the party's primary election on Wednesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, predicted "big victory" for the AAC during the main governorship contest in September.  

He said the country needed young, dynamic leaders to rescue the people from the current mess and underdevelopment all across Nigeria. 

Ajeigbe, who spoke on behalf of AAC National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, said, "I can assure you that we are ready to liberate our people in Edo State and the process of doing that is what we have all witnessed here by electing our candidate. 

"With the democratic decision, we have both taken here, AAC would win big in the Edo governorship election and we shall both celebrate our victory together because we can't continue to leave power in the hands of those who are milking our collective wealth."

Edith Isokpan defeated Uyi Osunde to clinch the party's governorship ticket on Wednesday.
 

Saharareporters, New York

