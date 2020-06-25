APC National Caretaker Committee Writes INEC, Fixes Ondo Governorship Primary For July 20

In the first letter dated June 25 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the committee informed the commission of the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee and the composition of a National Caretaker Committee.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission of its intention to hold a primary election to pick its governorship candidate for Ondo State.

In the first letter dated June 25 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the committee informed the commission of the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee and the composition of a National Caretaker Committee.

The letter was signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni and Secretary of the Committee, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe.  APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Buni.

Other members of the caretaker committee introduced to the commission are Isiaka Oyetola, governor of Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger State governor, Sani Bello, from North-central, Dr James Lalu representing persons with special needs, Senator Abubakar Yusuf representing Senate, Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-West, Prof Tahir Mamman representing North-East and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.

“Please be informed that we have scheduled to hold our party’s primary election in respect of Ondo state on 20th July, 2020.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

“Kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly. Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

In the heat of the party’s leadership crisis, the electoral commission had written the ruling party that its earlier communique informing it about its primary election in Ondo was invalid because it was written by only Waziri Bulama, former APC National Secretary.
 

