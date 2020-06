Armed police personnel on Thursday sealed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

This comes two days after a team of security operatives sealed the same venue on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

SaharaReporters gathered that those who had entered the building were sent out at about 9am while four security vehicles were stationed in and around the party facility.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building