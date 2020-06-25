BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead

The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday, according to findings by SaharaReporters.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

A former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.

The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday, according to findings by SaharaReporters.

On Monday, a reliable source close to the ex-governor had told SaharaReporters that Ajimobi had been on life support machine after he slipped into a deep coma and may not make any recovery going by the observations of medical experts around him. 

The source further disclosed that the former Oyo governor had a lung surgery since being rushed to the Lagos hospital but made no progress while his kidneys had also failed.

Doctors treating Ajimobi, it was reliably gathered, last Friday informed his family that his situation had defied every medical intervention and that only a miracle could bring him back to life.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Former Oyo Governor Ajimobi's Health Condition Worsens After Days In Coma, Now On Life Support Machine 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Those projections came true on Thursday as the ex-governor finally succumbed to the virus that has also killed several prominent Nigerians including late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who was also treated for the disease at First Cardiology Hospital until he died.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad