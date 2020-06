Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee and extraordinary National Convention.

This was announced on Thursday during a meeting where President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the National Working Committee of the party.

According to a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, on Twitter, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, National Assembly leaders and top members of the party all attended the meeting.

