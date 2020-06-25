Don't Disengage People Living With Disabilities From N-power Scheme, Group Tells President Buhari

The Transnational Support Initiative for Persons with Disability has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to provide job opportunities for persons living with disabilities in the N-power scheme.

TRANSPED in a statement signed by Timileyin Olonisaye said people living with disabilities in Nigeria have few opportunities and government must make delibrate efforts to address this.

The statement reads, "Majority of persons with disabilities in Nigeria today are deprived of vital human rights and opportunities as they live in abject poverty which has subjected them to lives on the street. A reasonable percentage of these PWD are holders of MSc, BSc and NCE certificate, but in Nigeria, hardly does this matter.

"This disparaging and denigrating act is as a result of the ignorance by all to the nature and needs of PWDs, as well as how to enhance adequate provision for these needs. It has therefore forced many PWDs to isolate and withdraw themselves from the society while developing a low self-esteem among other socio-emotional problems. These anomalies have discouraged parents, friends and guardians from investing. in the education of young PWDs."

The group said the plan by government to disengage N-power beneficiaries will affect people living with disabilities who are a part of the scheme.

It added, "Now that the Federal Government has decided to disengage all N-power beneficiaries, a shadow has been cast on the survival of the PWDs who will be dis-empowered by their disengagement from the N-power program. Will this not lead them back to abject poverty at a time where jobs are not readily available to PWDs?"

