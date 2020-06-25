Don't Disengage People Living With Disabilities From N-power Scheme, Group Tells President Buhari

The group said the plan by government to disengage N-power beneficiaries will affect people living with disabilities who are a part of the scheme.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

The Transnational Support Initiative for Persons with Disability has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to provide job opportunities for persons living with disabilities in the N-power scheme.

TRANSPED in a statement signed by Timileyin Olonisaye said people living with disabilities in Nigeria have few opportunities and government must make delibrate efforts to address this.

The statement reads, "Majority of persons with disabilities in Nigeria today are deprived of vital human rights and opportunities as they live in abject poverty which has subjected them to lives on the street. A reasonable percentage of these PWD are holders of MSc, BSc and NCE certificate, but in Nigeria, hardly does this matter. 

"This disparaging and denigrating act is as a result of the ignorance by all to the nature and needs of PWDs, as well as how to enhance adequate provision for these needs. It has therefore forced many PWDs to isolate and withdraw themselves from the society while developing a low self-esteem among other socio-emotional problems. These anomalies have discouraged parents, friends and guardians from investing. in the education of young PWDs."

The group said the plan by government to disengage N-power beneficiaries will affect people living with disabilities who are a part of the scheme.

It added, "Now that the Federal Government has decided to disengage all N-power beneficiaries, a shadow has been cast on the survival of the PWDs who will be dis-empowered by their disengagement from the N-power program. Will this not lead them back to abject poverty at a time where jobs are not readily available to PWDs?"
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs It Is Time To Make More Sacrifices, Buhari Tells Politicians
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Jobs Why We Sacked 15 Of Our Staff- Nigerian Embassy In Washington DC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Prisons, Fire Service, Immigration And Civil Defence Yanks Out Degree/HND Disparity
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion '9-5 Job Won’t Buy You A Benz', Nigerians Debate On Being Employed, Self-Employed
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Drugs REPORT: Majority Of People With Drug Use Problems Unemployed
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku's University Sacks Over 400 Staff
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad