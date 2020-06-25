New York City Marathon Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

New York has been one of the hardest hit cities in the world from the virus recording 388,000 confirmed cases and 30,927 deaths as of June 25.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

The 2020 edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, organisers have said.

New York has been one of the hardest hit cities in the world from the virus recording 388,000 confirmed cases and 30,927 deaths as of June 25.

The New York Road Runners, organisers of the event in a statement said, "New York Road Runners, the event organiser, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event. 

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.
"NYRR will be connecting directly with runners registered for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon by July 15 with more information regarding the cancellation resolution details, including the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023. Runners who gained entry through a charity or tour operator should reach out beginning July 1 to that organization for the options available to them.

"This year’s marathon was set to be the 50th running of the event, which began in 1970 and has grown to become the world’s largest marathon with 53,640 finishers in 2019.

"Runners registered for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon and others from around the world will be invited to participate in the third annual TCS New York City Marathon – Virtual 26.2M taking place from October 17 through November 1. Further details on the virtual marathon will be shared in July.

"In addition to the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, the 2020 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on October 31 has also been canceled. NYRR had previously canceled all in-person events and programs through August 15. In the days and weeks ahead, NYRR will continue to work closely with government officials regarding the status of other in-person events and programs in 2020, with the likelihood of additional cancellations to be announced this summer.

"The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take now take place on November 7, 2021."

Saharareporters, New York

