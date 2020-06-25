Nigeria: Horrific Impunity By SARS A Mockery Of Anti-torture Law —Amnesty International

“The complete failure of Nigerian authorities to bring an end to the gross human rights violations perpetuated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or to bring any SARS officer to justice is shocking and unacceptable. Nigerians are outraged by the systemic human rights violations perpetrated by the SARS with impunity.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Amnesty International has accused Nigerian Government of deliberately failing to prosecute a single officer from the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad despite anti-torture legislation passed in 2017 and evidence that SARS officers continue to use torture and other ill-treatment to execute, punish and extract information from suspects. 
 
The rights group’s new report, “Time to End Impunity,” released today, documents at least 82 cases of torture, ill treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020. 
 
“The complete failure of Nigerian authorities to bring an end to the gross human rights violations perpetuated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or to bring any SARS officer to justice is shocking and unacceptable. Nigerians are outraged by the systemic human rights violations perpetrated by the SARS with impunity,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria. 
 
Amnesty International’s investigation reveals a disturbing pattern of abuse of detainees in SARS custody despite the 2017 Anti-Torture Act. 

In many cases, Amnesty International bore witness to the scars, bruises, and dried blood on victims’ bodies. 

Many of them were subjected to beatings with sticks and machetes and denied medical care.


Amnesty International also lamented that SARS officers have turned their duty to protect Nigerians into an opportunity for extortion and stealing money, property and other valuables belonging to suspects and their families. 
Since 2016, Amnesty International has documented 15 cases where SARS officers arbitrarily confiscated suspects’ property.
 
The report also noted that despite repeated promises by successive governments to reform the Nigerian Police Force and the “immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad” announced by the Inspector-General of Police on 14 August 2018, gross human right violations, inefficiency, stealing and total disregard for human rights remain widespread within the force.
 
Amnesty International also said Nigerian authorities must go beyond lip service to ensure there is real reform within the Nigeria Police Force, with an emphasis on SARS. 

These reforms must translate into holding police officers suspected of torture to account, ending torture, unlawful detention, extortion, extrajudicial execution and other human rights violations that SARS officers have been notorious for across Nigeria.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Interrogate Nigerian Musician, D’Banj, Over Rape Allegation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Stop Torturing Suspects In Your Custody, NHRC Warns Security Agencies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police Take Over APC Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Student Slams N1bn Lawsuit On Nigerian Army Over Shooting, Amputation Of Leg
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Policeman, Five Others In Fresh Attacks On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Gunmen In Delta Kidnap Catholic Priest, Demand N15m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad