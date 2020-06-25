Police Interrogate Nigerian Musician, D’Banj, Over Rape Allegation

D’Banj was grilled by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Nigerian music star, Dapo Oyebanjo also known as D'Banj, was on Thursday interrogated by the Nigeria Police Force over allegations of rape leveled against him by Seyitan Babatayo.

According to a report by PUNCH, D’Banj was grilled by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.

A statement was also taken from the musician, who insisted that he never raped his accuser.

A top police source said, “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter.” 

It was learnt that Seyitan was also invited to write a statement but she stated that she had no means of travelling to Abuja and opted to visit a police unit in Lagos.

“Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer added.

Babatayo had revealed earlier in June that she was raped by the music star back in 2018.

D’Banj in his defense denied raping Babatayo and even demanded a public apology and N100m compensation.

The matter took another turn on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, when Babatayo was reportedly arrested by policemen from Sodipo Command, Ikeja.

Babatayo released a press statement on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, where she narrated all that transpired during her arrest.

In the statement, she revealed that she has officially filed a criminal complaint against the music star.

