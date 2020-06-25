President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor of the state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, on Thuraday.

Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, President Buhari hailed Ajimobi for his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The statement reads, "The President commiserates with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a senator, 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011, remaining steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

"As the party chieftain bows out, President Buhari believes he left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsel to heal and grow, noting that his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

"The President prays that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor and grant him a peaceful rest."

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead