President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi

Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor of the state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, on Thuraday.

Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, President Buhari hailed Ajimobi for his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria in general. 

The statement reads, "The President commiserates with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a senator, 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011, remaining steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

"As the party chieftain bows out, President Buhari believes he left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsel to heal and grow, noting that his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

"The President prays that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor and grant him a peaceful rest."

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad