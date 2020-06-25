Student Slams N1bn Lawsuit On Nigerian Army Over Shooting, Amputation Of Leg

A student, Emmanuel Madubuezi, has dragged the army before the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the enforcement of his human rights.

On September 14, 2017, gunshots fired by officers of the Nigerian army hit Madubuezi, who was seated in a tricycle on his way to school.

The bullet pierced through his left leg and hit an elderly woman seated next to him.

The impact of the bullet pushed the elderly woman out of the tricycle, leading to her death.

Madubuezi through his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has now approached the Federal High Court, slamming N1bn lawsuit on the Nigerian army.

Other defendants in the suit are the Chief of Army Staff, Attorney-General of the Federation and a betting company, Bet9ja.

In the case with suit number: FHC/PH/FHR/118/2020, the applicant is asking the court to declare that the gunshot, which was fired at him and the amputation of his leg contravenes his fundamental human right to life, human dignity and freedom of movement.

Akinyode told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the court was yet to assign a date for the suit.

