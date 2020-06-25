Student Slams N1bn Lawsuit On Nigerian Army Over Shooting, Amputation Of Leg

On September 14, 2017, gunshots fired by officers of the Nigerian army hit Madubuezi, who was seated in a tricycle on his way to school.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

A student, Emmanuel Madubuezi, has dragged the army before the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the enforcement of his human rights. 

On September 14, 2017, gunshots fired by officers of the Nigerian army hit Madubuezi, who was seated in a tricycle on his way to school.

The bullet pierced through his left leg and hit an elderly woman seated next to him. 

The impact of the bullet pushed the elderly woman out of the tricycle, leading to her death. 

Madubuezi through his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has now approached the Federal High Court, slamming N1bn lawsuit on the Nigerian army. 

Other defendants in the suit are the Chief of Army Staff, Attorney-General of the Federation and a betting company, Bet9ja.

In the case with suit number: FHC/PH/FHR/118/2020, the applicant is asking the court to declare that the gunshot, which was fired at him and the amputation of his leg contravenes his fundamental human right to life, human dignity and freedom of movement. 

Akinyode told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the court was yet to assign a date for the suit.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Johnson & Johnson To Pay $2.1bn Over Cancer-causing Talcum Powder
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Prophet Opens Defence As Wife, 20 Others Testify In Case Of Missing Toddler
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Criticising Service Chiefs Moved To Abuja From Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Gani Adams Mourns Death Of Activist Ayodele Akele
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad